Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 829,415 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,847,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.09% of STMicroelectronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $1,046,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.28.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

