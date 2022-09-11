X World Games 1-Day Volume Hits $3.14 Million (XWG)

X World Games (XWG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, X World Games has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One X World Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. X World Games has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and $3.14 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,594.15 or 0.99674511 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036661 BTC.

XWG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,459,870,498 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games. X World Games’ official website is xwg.games/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “X World Games is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual dream cards, collect and create items and meet new friends.$XWG token is the native token of the X World Games, built based on Binance Smart Chain's BEP-20 standard, with a fixed total supply of 10 billion. $XWG is the essential fuel to boost the growth of the X World Games ecosystem. $XWG holders will be able to claim rewards through participating in the play-to-earn mechanism, DeFi operation and DAO voting process. $XWG will also be accepted as the payment currency in X World Games Marketplace, where players can buy and sell their in-game NFT assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X World Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X World Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X World Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

