Xn LP Buys 256,271 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Xn LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,271 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up 8.0% of Xn LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Xn LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $104,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.77. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

