Xn LP Purchases New Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Xn LP purchased a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 896,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,000. Upwork comprises 1.6% of Xn LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Xn LP owned approximately 0.69% of Upwork as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Upwork by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after buying an additional 115,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Upwork by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 42,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Upwork by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Upwork by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,915 shares of company stock valued at $950,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

