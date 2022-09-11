Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.13.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.69%.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 69,436 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

