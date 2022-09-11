Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Up 69.1% This Week

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded 69.1% higher against the dollar. Zebi Token has a market cap of $109,532.50 and $442.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00777792 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015875 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019871 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000300 BTC.
Zebi Token Coin Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,252,089,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,998,069 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.
Zebi Token Coin Trading
