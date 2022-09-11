Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,026,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,628 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $93,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,710 shares of company stock worth $953,084 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 582,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,240. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

