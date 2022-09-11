Zipmex (ZMT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.86 Million

Zipmex (ZMT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Zipmex coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zipmex has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Zipmex has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and $28,976.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00775705 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019826 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Zipmex Coin Profile

Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Zipmex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipmex using one of the exchanges listed above.

