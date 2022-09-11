ZKSpace Price Tops $0.0610 on Major Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $946,344.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.56 or 1.00062441 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00036827 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKS is a N/A token that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org/en. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZKSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

