Zoo Token (ZOOT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,483.00

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Zoo Token has a market cap of $241,422.61 and $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoo Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,705.15 or 0.99878889 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Zoo Token Profile

ZOOT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2021. The official website for Zoo Token is zootoken.io. Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio.

Zoo Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZooToken was built as a platform for “Meme tokens” to increase their value as well as create a new ecosystem for users. No longer just a trend, Meme Tokens in the ZooToken ecosystem will quickly hit their top-notch.Zoo Token (ZOOT) is the native token of the Zootoken platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

