Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,728 shares during the period. Zscaler makes up 1.7% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $33.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,412,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,923. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

