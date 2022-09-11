Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.
Zscaler Trading Up 21.9 %
Shares of ZS stock traded up $33.75 on Friday, hitting $188.00. 11,412,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.
In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
