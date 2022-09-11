Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Henry Schein accounts for approximately 2.4% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. 552,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,197. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.46.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

