Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $10.01 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. Univar Solutions accounts for approximately 1.6% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Univar Solutions worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 740,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,571. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Univar Solutions news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $814,830. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.