Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,627. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

