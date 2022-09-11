Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156,642 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned 0.18% of Trinity Industries worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 53.18%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.