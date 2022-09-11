Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,198,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,606,818. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.