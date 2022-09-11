Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 409 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 1.9% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 213,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $113.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,473. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.34.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

