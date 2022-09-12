1,054,738 Shares in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Bought by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,054,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,000. Cohn Robbins comprises about 1.6% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 1.02% of Cohn Robbins as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cohn Robbins by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRHC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,532. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

