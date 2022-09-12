11,800 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $2,648,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,224. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

