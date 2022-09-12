3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a mkt perform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.43.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.79. 3M has a 12-month low of $115.98 and a 12-month high of $187.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

