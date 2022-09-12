A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,013,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after buying an additional 214,480 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 462.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 72,507 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $56.29 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

