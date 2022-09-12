Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $49.56 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 146.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 133.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

