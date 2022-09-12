Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,609 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Adobe worth $258,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $393.23. 122,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

