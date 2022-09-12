Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $440.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $445.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.
ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.12.
Adobe Stock Up 2.9 %
ADBE stock opened at $394.78 on Thursday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Adobe
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
