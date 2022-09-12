Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $440.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $445.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.12.

ADBE stock opened at $394.78 on Thursday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

