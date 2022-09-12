Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.65

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 397252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.
Akzo Nobel Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOD)
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.