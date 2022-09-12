Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.60.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $99.85 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $215.48. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.22.

Insider Activity

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,896 shares of company stock worth $521,593. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.