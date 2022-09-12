Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Set at $150.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $111.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.18. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

