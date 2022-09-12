Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $172,846.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 903,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,843,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $632,630 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $71.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

