Ambrosus (AMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.09 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded up 33.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $34.09 million and $144.74 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 264.3% higher against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 292.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,738,456 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

