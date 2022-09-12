American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $11.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AEO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 11,932 shares of company stock worth $139,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.