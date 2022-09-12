American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $11.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AEO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters
In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 11,932 shares of company stock worth $139,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
