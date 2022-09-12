American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $10.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.0 %

AEO opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,317 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $135,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.