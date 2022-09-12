American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMS opened at $2.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.88.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.45%.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

