American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $154.90 on Friday. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average of $153.24.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.