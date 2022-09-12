AMLT (AMLT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $651.00

AMLT (AMLT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $651.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AMLT has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AMLT

AMLT was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io.

AMLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD.The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism.”

