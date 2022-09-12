Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Major Shareholder Sells $20,559,000.00 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $20,559,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,075,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,956,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ AMLX traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $28.12. 1,492,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $33.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

