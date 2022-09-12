Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT at $22.72

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 235,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 212,185 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,663,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

