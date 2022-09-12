Analysts Set Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Price Target at GBX 119.50

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.50 ($1.44).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROO. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Beaufort Securities raised Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.06) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 89.94 ($1.09) on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 76.10 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 349.30 ($4.22). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98), for a total value of £32,654.34 ($39,456.67). Insiders sold a total of 121,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,219 over the last quarter.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

