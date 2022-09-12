Analysts Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

IGMS stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.32.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $752,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $622,107. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

