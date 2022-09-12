Analysts Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Target Price at $173.38

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.38.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

PLD opened at $129.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average is $137.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

