Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target at $139.54

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.2 %

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

RY opened at $98.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.