Analysts Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target at $40.38

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 130,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 597.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1,640.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 275,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $50.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.11%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

