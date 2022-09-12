AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.2935 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

