Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ANVS stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 42.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 120.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

