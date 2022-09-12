Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.23.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $67.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,289 shares of company stock worth $8,071,218 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $588,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 310,145 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,501,000 after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

