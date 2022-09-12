APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Anthony E. Malkin Buys 1,583 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $24,235.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,979 shares in the company, valued at $550,838.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

APi Group Stock Up 0.7 %

APG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.20. 1,002,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,498. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of APi Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,232,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

