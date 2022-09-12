Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $174.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.30. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

