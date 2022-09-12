Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.
Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
See Also
