Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

