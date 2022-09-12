Argan (NYSE:AGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Argan stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 67,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,790. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argan by 1.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Argan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Argan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Argan by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

