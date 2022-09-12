Argan (NYSE:AGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.
Argan stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 67,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,790. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75.
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
