Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $23.75

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $22.00 to $23.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.23.

NYSE ASAN opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Asana has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,895,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 48.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

